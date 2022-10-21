Walker County Commissioners Court updated a 2013 building use policy including an amendment pertaining to the placement of flags on the grounds of Walker County facilities, during a special meeting held Monday.
Flags covered by the policy include the United States flag, the current state flag of Texas, the flags for all U.S. military branches, Sam Houston State University’s flag, as well as flags for the county’s Independent School Districts.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Bill Daugette said “the policy limits them, but doesn’t change anyone from coming up and asking.”
Other items approved during Monday’s Commissioner’s Court included authorization for Walker County’s EMS to apply for a Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Grant. If approved, Walker County EMS hopes to purchase a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV). The UTV will make it easier to reach and transport patients at outdoor events in the city and county. The $50,000 grant required no matching funds from the county and is chosen quarterly, and will remain open until Nov. 5 or until 600 applications are received from qualifying entities.
The approval of the 2023 auto theft task force interlocal agreement between Montgomery and Walker County.
A motion approving Credit Services Company Inc as Walker County’s new collection service was approved.
Credit Services Company Inc. will take over for Merchants and Professionals Collections Bureau, which recently provided notice that the company would cease operations within the month.
The Court moved to award the jail security electronic upgrade project to Sustainable Security Solutions Inc. Walker County Auditor, Patricia Allen indicated the project could be paid in part by American Rescue Fund projects which are under budget, with the remainder coming from the courthouse security fund.
No final decision regarding how to fund the electronic upgrades to the jail was made Monday.
The Court agreed to the purchase of a new copier for the jail, with copier replacement funds. They also agreed to the disposal of a 2014 copier which is no longer operative.
The purchase of interior office signage for the purchasing department was approved in the amount of $475. The funds will come out of Purchasing Agent Charlsa Dearwester’s budget.
The Court approved approximately $3,000 for equipment including a scanner and laptop computer for the Veterans Services Office. Commissioners and Walker County Judge Danny Pierce praised Bob Kane, Walker County Veterans Service Officer, for his work in the community advocating for veterans to receive their benefits. The consent agenda was also approved.
The Walker Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. every other Monday in the Commissioners Courtroom, located in Room 104 of the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave.
