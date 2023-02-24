The Walker County Commissioners Court met in regular session Feb. 13, approving the repair of holding pen for Sheriff's Office and a grant from Firehouse Subs.
All of the Consent Agenda items 1-21 was unanimously approved except for item #11, which was pulled at the request of Commissioner Ronnie White. Following discussion and clarification, the matter was approved.
Under the Statutory Agenda, the Sheriff’s Office Estray Holding Pen was approved for repair at a cost of $4,668. The Emergency Medical Services received approval to obtain a Charity Care Policy to reimburse the County for indigent services, pending staff approval. Firehouse Subs awarded Walker County with a grant to purchase a Can Am ATV, which was approved with motion by Commissioner White.
The required TAC Cybersecurity Training Program due in August was approved by the Commissioners.
The Purchasing Department proposal for wall repair at the District Attorney’s office was continued. The Information Technology department requested permission to move forward on numerous projects. Following questioning by Commissioner Bill Daugette regarding funding, the item was approved and to seek outside bids for any project the department could not handle. The Commissioners Court approved the purchase of two carports, correct spelling of Carranza Loop, and approve Texas Department of Agriculture Amendment #1. The remaining agenda items related to re-platting, variances and approval of development plans.
The next regular scheduled meeting of the Commissioners Court is Monday, 9 a.m. Feb. 27. The court will seek approval for a grant from State Homeland Security Program-LEPTA Projects, replace double doors at Annex entrance, upgrade and repair WC Storm Shelter Air Control System, purchase of used dump truck, purchase of used steel drum and purchase of books for ‘A Time to Read,’ and discussion of the DESRI Solar Farm. This summary does not reflect the entire posted agenda.
The Commissioners Court meet in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104, Huntsville.
