The Walker County Commissioners Court approved the submittal of an application to the Homeland Security Program-Law Enforcement Prevention Terrorism Activities (LEPTA) program at their regular meeting held Monday, Feb. 27. The grant is designed to prevent a threatened or an actual act of terrorism and protect the citizens, residents, visitors and assets against the greatest threats and hazards. If the grant is approved, “SWAT equipment will be purchased with the money,” said Lt. John Davila, Walker County Sheriff’s Department.
The consent agenda was approved except for an item that required the approval of claims and invoices submitted for payment. Following questions and clarifications, the court approved the agenda item.
The statutory agenda listed 39 items, including a request from the Boys & Girls Club of Walker County to extend their grant timeline. Michelle Spencer, Executive Director of the Club, explained how successful the program has been in providing certifications for Certified Nurse Assistants (CNA), GEDs, and Phlebotomists. The court approved the recommended amendments.
The agenda items were approved by the Commissioners Court, included funding for “A Time to Read,” program. Commission Bill Daugette talked about the success of the program and the positive affect it has had on the HISD students to bridge the reading gap.
Andrew Sumrall with the DESRI Solar Farm presented an overview to the court on the status of this project called Piney Wood.
The company has leased 1800 acres and plan to initially utilize 1100, pending an agreement with Entergy. This company manages several solar farms through out Texas.
“I hate to see the removal of agricultural land and its long range impact, because that has been my life,” said Commissioner Ronnie White. “I understand this is happening all over the U. S.”
“What will happens down the road and how does the project impact the neighbors’ land next to this plan,” asked Commissioner Danny Kuykendall.
“At the end of the project, we hire a consultant to come in and access the cost to remove the project,” said Samrall. “The land owner is also give a bond as protection to cover these expenses, if we fail to comply. The land value of the neighbors only goes down a small percentage and we plant green buffers. Once all the studies are done and agreements finalized, we plan to come back before the court and ask for a tax abatement.”
Planning and Development agenda items covered replatting and public hearing relating to these properties and were all approved.
The Walker County Commissioner Court next scheduled meeting is 9 a.m. March 13, at the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave. in Room 104.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.