The Walker County Commissioners Court will meet in a called meeting on Monday, Nov. 30 with only two items on the agenda.
Included in the agenda is action towards a memorandum of understanding with Curative for free COVID-19 testing. Commissioners are also expected to discuss the renewal of a 3-year contract with Microsoft Software, Licenses and Azure Government Services.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the Walker County Courthouse.
See full agenda below.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.