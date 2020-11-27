Walker County Courthouse
The Walker County Commissioners Court will meet in a called meeting on Monday, Nov. 30 with only two items on the agenda. 

Included in the agenda is action towards a memorandum of understanding with Curative for free COVID-19 testing. Commissioners are also expected to discuss the renewal of a 3-year contract with Microsoft Software, Licenses and Azure Government Services. 

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the Walker County Courthouse. 

See full agenda below. 

Download PDF Revised_Commissioners Court Agenda_November 30 2020.pdf

