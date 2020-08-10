County commissioners gave their initial approval to proposed tax rates contained in the 2020-21 county budget — rates that are a reduction from the previous year — Monday morning.
Monday’s unanimous vote is the second of three major steps for Pierce’s budget plan to be implemented or revised for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.
Commissioners will take the other step during a budget hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 24 at the Walker County Storm Shelter.
Pierce’s proposed $39.3 million budget has little reduction in services or staff layoffs — even though the county is losing sales tax and other revenues because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the factors helping to balance the proposed budget without a tax rate increase is a $412.9 million increase in taxable property values in the county, which will boost overall property tax revenue. Revenues from property taxes account for 61.1% of overall county revenues and 71.7% of the General Fund revenues.
Commissioners approved the proposed aggregate tax rate of $4.808 per $1,000 of taxable value, which is down from $5.018 per $1,000 in the current budget year. This rate represents an average for all operational tax rates.
For owners of homesteaded property with a taxable value of $200,000, this would equate to a decrease of an average of $42 on their Walker County tax bills. Changes in individual tax bills would vary, based in part on changes in the value of the property. The average homestead taxable value did increase by 6% from last year, which could lead to higher tax bills for some.
