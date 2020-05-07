The Walker County Clerk’s office in the Walker County Courthouse in Huntsville will remain closed to walk-in traffic throughout the month of May.
According to a county news release, services through these offices are still being provided online and over the phone, as they have been since the initial closure on March 18.
“Even though the Walker County Clerk has revised the way services are performed, essential services have continued,” County Clerk Kari French said. “All staff are working full time and at full capacity, operating via email, mail and phones, processing e-recording and e-files into judicial cases. At this time, there is no public access to our physical office spaces.
Offices are currently scheduled to reopen June 1, where new procedures such as limitations on customers at a certain time will be put into place.
“We are continuing to encourage people to conduct their county business online, at www.co.walker.tx.us, whenever they can,” French added. “Most court fees and fines can be paid online, as well the majority of public documents can also be obtained and paid for online.”
Marriage licenses are being issued by appointment only, by calling 936-436-4922.
SEE MORE REGULATIONS BELOW.
