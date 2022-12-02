Walker County Commissioners Court met in special session Nov. 28. There were no items on the consent agenda.
The court approved the recommendations made by the compensation reclassification committee. The committee was tasked with updating the salary schedule for dozens of Walker County employees.
Pct 3 Commissioner Bill Daugette who was a part of the committee, and explained that the committee didn’t invite presentations from individuals making requests. “Individuals who were on the committee were asked to leave the room during deliberations while considerations were made for those positions, to limit their advantage over others.” We met some part way, and delayed a couple, but we didn’t turn them down,” said Daugette.
The salary increases are scheduled to begin January 1. Funds will be transferred as needed from General Fund Contingency monies and is expected to equal $42,400. A formal budget amendment is expected to be considered by the court at a future regular meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court.
The compensation classification study was first discussed in July. The original study presented in July by Donald Long, with the Management Advisory Group, included 353 positions and 115 job titles. The study compared peers and competitors in relevant labor markets. Long reported at that meeting that Walker County salaries lagged between 3%-7%.At the time Long said, “Those percentages were an average and did not reflect every job title.” Judge Pierce was authorized to create a reclassification committee at the July meeting.
Following a presentation by Robyn Flowers, Walker County District Clerk, Commissioners passed on her request to consider changing the status of the Deputy Clerk 4 position for Fiscal Year 2023. Commissioners expressed a desire to wait until the new District Clerk takes office and determines future job duties, along with time for more research.
The commissioners court approved the recommendation to hire Bleyl Engineering as the lead service provider for the project related to the 2022 Community Development Block Grant Mitigation of Methods of Distribution. The firm of Goodwin, Laster and Strong will be secondary on the project
Commissioners approved the solicitation from Ward Furniture for $ 56,832 to replace the floors and carpet at the Walker County Annex Building. The cost includes an expected additional expense of $2,706 that will come out the project funds account.
Commissioners approved the engineering firm of Goodwin, Laster and Strong to provide engineering services for a jail plumbing improvement project, for $72k. Funds totaling $120,000 for the entire project was approved in previous budgets. The scope of work is expected to come before a future meeting of the Commissioners Court, for approval.
Commissioners also held a workshop for Community Development Block Grants regarding the Flood Mitigation and Methods of Distribution program. The money Walker County would receive comes from state administered by the General Land Office, and Federal Housing and Urban Development allocations. Each entity requires that 50% of the money to be spent in low to moderate income areas. The deadline for an application is Jan. 9.
A series of possible road reconstruction and drainage projects in all four precincts relating to the program were accepted including the Walker County Storm Shelter. Commissioners appointed Walker County Judge Danny Pierce as a point of contact for the program and expect to provide assistance with pertinent survey information in a timely fashion.
A workshop was also held to discuss documentation and risk mitigation methods related to infrastructure construction regulated by the Walker County Subdivision regulations.
The Walker Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. every other Monday in the Commissioners Courtroom located in Room 104 of the Walker County Courthouse. 1100 University Ave. in Huntsville.
