The Walker County Annex will re-open for in-person customer service on Monday, May 11.
In an effort to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19, limited capacity in the lobby and social distancing will be required.
The Annex closed to the public on March 23, 2020 for the safety of county employees and the community. Gov. Greg Abbott, working with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, waived late penalties for title applications and expired placards for persons with disabilities, and law enforcement will temporarily refrain from ticketing vehicles with expired registration stickers for those unable to renew.
All Texas citizens have sixty (60) days from today to renew registrations and disabled placards along with title transfers without penalty (excluding sales tax penalties).
Alternative Methods to Conduct Business:
• Mail In:
Vehicle Registration – 1301 Sam Houston Ave, Ste. 100, Huntsville, TX 77340
Voter Registration – 1301 Sam Houston Ave, Ste. 114, Huntsville, TX 77340
• Drop Off Box (for all Annex departments):
Located at the far right entrance on the south side of the Walker County Annex, 1301 Sam Houston Ave – all paperwork dropped off must contain a contact number
• Online Registration:
Vehicle Registration – txdmv.gov
Voter Registration – votetexas.gov (print and mail in)
• Assistance by Phone, Fax and Email:
Vehicle Registration – (936) 436-4950, Fax (936) 436-4951, vehicle@co.walker.tx.us
Voter Registration – (936) 436-4959, Fax (936) 436-4961, walkervr@co.walker.tx.us
• Website: www.co.walker.tx.us
