In other action on Monday, the commissioners court gave the go-ahead for Walker County ESD No. 2 to purchase a used ambulance from the city of Allen.
“ESD 2 found an ambulance and did all of the due-diligence,” Commissioner Jimmy Henry said. “They have given a letter of intent to Allen to hold the ambulance, but we need the county to license it.”
Walker County currently has three ambulances in service — each with over 100,000 miles — and another that is currently being built.
According to New Waverly Fire Department Chief Jacob Slott, the 2013-model truck would be stationed at Station 74 and used as a backup truck.
Commissioners agreed to add it to the fleet by a 4-1 vote, pending approval of new interlocal agreements and certification of the maintenance records.
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is set for October 7 at 9 a.m.
