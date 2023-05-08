The Commissioners Court met Monday, May 1st, in Special Session and voted to submit the 2023 Texas Unclaimed Property Capital Credits for Counties application.
The Court may use the capital credits for general uses as outlined in the code Section 381.004, Texas Property Code, Section 74.602, to include economic development, small or disadvantaged business development, encourage and develop business location and commercial activity in the county, promote or advertise the county and support comprehensive literacy programs.
Sam Houston State University (SHSU) donated 32 IT Network Switches to Walker County and the Court voted to accept. Network switches allow two or more IT devices to communicate with one another.
Dan Early with the Information Technology Department requested and received a 90 day review of the Government Cloud to determine if all the county’s applicable programs can be successfully migrated.
County Commissioner Bill Daugette provided an overview and justification for the Court to approve the acceptance of an easement next to the Riverside Harbor neighborhood, to provide a second entrance and exit for the residence.
“The motion today is to accept the easement line from a private citizen and with funding from the GLO MID-MOD build a public road,” said Commissioner Daugette. “It is not often that we get someone to give us $50,000 worth of land and we have federal money to fix it to our standards.”
“We have lots of people who are affected by the rain, what do we do about their roads,” said Commissioner White. “At this time I can’t support you on this.”
The other Court members voiced their concern and the matter was voted down.
Gary Smith with GrantWorks provided an update and timeline discussion for the HUD MIT-MOD monies via teleconference.
“Walker County received monies from the State of Texas and Houston Galveston Area Council (HGAC) and I have tried to divide it equally between the four precinct,” said Smith.
Walker County received a total of $4,445,805.00. GrantWorks was paid $266,780 for administration and environmental services. Bleyl Engineering was contracted for $544,890.00.
Following the no vote for the easement to Riverside Harbor, the GLO MIT-MOD project list was updated to include Wood Farm Road, Brazil Boulevard and Lynell Drive and removal of construction of easement next to Riverside Harbor by Commissioner Bill Daugette.
Charlsa Dearwester with the Purchasing Department requested clarification on the scope of work for the Tam Road parking lot repairs. The building houses the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service and the Justice of the Peace Office.
“We do need to repair what we can for right now,” said Commissioner Ronnie White.
“The water comes into the back door of the building,” said Commissioner Danny Kuykendall.
Following additional discussion, Commissioners Ronnie White and Danny Kuykendall agreed they had the expertise to evaluate the situation and would report back to the Court with their recommendations.
This summary does not reflect the totality of the Court’s actions but a summary.The Commissioners Court meet in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104.
