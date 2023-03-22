The Ward One position on the Huntsville City Council will remain vacant until the November 2023 elections, following a unanimous vote by Council on Tuesday night.
The seat was vacated by Daiquiri Beebe on March 7, 2023. Council held a special meeting on March 13 to accept her resignation. Mayor Andy Brauninger said Tuesday that several members of the public expressed interest in serving on the Council, but ultimately felt the Council was capable of conducting business until the voting public of Ward One could choose their representative.
“I feel very confident that we can get to the business at hand with the Council we have seated currently and let the voters make their decision when November gets here,” Mayor Pro Tem Russell Humphrey said.
Mayor Brauninger noted that there is a risk of the Council having a deadlock vote, which would result in a no vote for any action taken.
The first day for candidates to file in the general election is Satruday, July 22. The City of Huntsville is not open on Saturday, therefore candidates can file at 8 a.m. Monday, July 24. The last day to file will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21. The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 7, 2023 election is Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Other positions up for election in November include the Mayor and all four Ward positions. Candidates for Mayor must live within the city limits for 12 months prior to filing for election. Candidates can only file for Ward positions in which they live.
In other business, the Council approved the audit from Fiscal Year 21-22. They also waived two second readings of ordinances presented that did not have a deadline, including amending the Development Code to prohibit mobile advertising billboards and suspend the rates proposed by Centerpoint Energy.
A public hearing on the code amendment was held at the beginning of the meeting, with no public participation.
City Council meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the Month at 6 p.m. at the Huntsville Public Library. For full details of Huntsville City Council elections or more information, log on to HuntsvilleTx.gov.
