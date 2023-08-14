City Council will take action on the ordinance amending Chapter 24 of the Code of Ordinances for the City of Huntsville regarding Land Development at their regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 15.
The meeting, set for 6 p.m. at the Huntsville Public Library, is short, with three action items. The statutory agenda features the second reading of the update of the Development Code and Zoning Map.
Mayor Andy Brauninger is bringing a resolution to the council to support legislation that extends authority to all municipalities to manage Emergency Service Districts (ESD) within their defined corporate limits and Extra Territorial Jurisdictions.
“This proposed amendment addresses a clarity flaw in Subchapter B of Section 775.051 in which the policy fails to include a city’s authority to consent to a pre-approved ESD’s expansion into municipal territories. This issue was brought forth by a lawsuit between the City of Huntsville and Walker County Emergency Services District No. 3, upon which the district expanded into Huntsville’s Extra-Territorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) without the city’s consent,” wrote City Manager Aron Kulhavy in a cover sheet for the resolution. “Though the ESD was in Huntsville’s jurisdiction, the city’s statutory rights were found to not be infringed upon, on account of the policy’s absence of municipal consent of an ESD’s expansion.”
The resolution’s primary focus is legislation that would require ESDs to follow the same procedures for annexation of additional territory into the District in the same manner that the District was created and to change the governance structure of the District from an appointed board to an elected body accountable to the taxpayers within the District. Texas Municipal League (TML) resolutions submitted will be considered by representatives of member cities for inclusion in their advocacy efforts at the annual TML conference in October.
“The resolution is intended to provide specific requirements for Emergency Services Districts (ESD) to be authorized to annex into Municipal Territories, which includes a requisite for explicit consent from the municipality and any potential provisions necessary to gain the city’s authorization,” Kulhavy wrote. He went on to write “cities will have the authority to carry out their process to approve such expansion, as well as increasing oversight through an elected board for ESD services.”
Kulhavy added, “Through the undermining of a city’s authority, ESD have the power to expand without regard to preexisting services and territories, which would otherwise be prohibited if it properly followed Subchapter B.”
The proposed resolution includes: require Districts to receive approval from cities for adding territory within a city’s corporate limits or ETJ. If the city rejects a request for approval, a district must provide a petition from 50% of property owners in the service area requesting service from the city and the city council must deny that request before the district can proceed with adding the territory; and change the governance structure for Districts from appointed boards to elected boards to produce accountability to taxpayers.
Also on the agenda for consideration is action to address the existing storm drainage infrastructure in the Elkin’s Lake subdivision in the vicinity of The Woods. The agenda item was brought for by Jon Strong, Councilmember Ward 4, Russell Humphrey, Mayor Pro Tem, and Vicki McKenzie, Councilmember At-Large Position 3. The intention of item is to authorize the City Manager to initiate a capital improvement project for public storm sewer rehabilitation in the area.
The agenda item address the existing drainage infrastructure in the vicinity, originally constructed in the 1970’s outside the City limits, is not sufficient to handle the existing conditions. Various pipes, inlets, and other drainage structures must be upgraded in order to meet current storm water design standards.
The packet indicates that the preliminary cost estimate for all of the improvements identified is approximately $550,000. The improvements and cost estimate are inclusive of most of the upgrades necessary to the drainage infrastructure in the vicinity and can be prioritized for construction as funding allows. There are no funds currently budgeted for this project. A budget amendment will be brought forward if the item is approved with funding from Utility Fund unallocated reserves.
The consent agenda has one item for the approval of minutes.
The Huntsville City Council meets the first and third Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Staggs Community Room of the Huntsville Public Library, 1219 13th Street. The meetings are broadcast live on Facebook.
