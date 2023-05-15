City Manager Aron Kulhavy will start the next regularly scheduled meeting with Huntsville City Council addressing the budget process for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 in a workshop, starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Huntsville Public Library.
Council will begin their regular meeting at 6 p.m. with a proclamation for Public Works Week.
Mayor Andy Brauninger will give a presentation to discuss the previous motion and vote on the Council’s decision to leave Ward One position vacate until the November 2023 elections.
In other business, Parks and Leisure Director Penny Joiner is asking Council to accept two parcels of parkland, 3.748 and 8.98 acres, from the Huntsville Natural and Cultural Resources Inc (HNCR) board.
“The board met on Monday, April 3, and voted unanimously to convey 3.748 acres of parkland to the City, previously deeded to them in 1994. This land is part of Etheredge Park, located in Spring Lake Subdivision,” Joiner stated. “M.B. Etheredge donated the land to the HNCR Board in honor of his late wife and in memory of her years of service to the youth and citizens of Huntsville.”
This parkland is primarily in a natural state with a walking trail that connects three roads: Autumn Road, Sage Lane, and Winter Way.
The HNCR board has served as a holding company that accepts land gifted and donated to the City. The members of this board dually serve on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. The land is being conveyed because the HNCR Board has been dissolved for numerous years. It reinstated its corporation status to deed the parkland to the City.
