The City of Huntsville Council will once again discuss the vacancy of Ward One on Tuesday, deciding if they will rescind their previous decision to leave the seat empty until the November 2023 election and appoint a qualified citizen to the position.
City Manager Aron Kulhavy said Council will first have to rescind their previous action before they can consider appointing anyone to the position.
Former Councilmember Daiquiri Beebe submitted her resignation from her position in Ward One on March 7. The Council voted in Special Session on March 13 to accept the resignation thereby creating a vacancy.
On March 21, the Council considered the options for filling the vacant position under the Charter and voted to leave the Ward One position vacant for the remainder of the unexpired term, which is until the November 2023 election.
“However, Council received additional information related to the vacancy and would like to reconsider their decision,” Kulhavy said.
The Council can take action in the next agenda item and appoint an individual to fill the unexpired term.
“To do that, the Council must undo what they did before,” Kulhavy said.
In other business, the Council will issue proclamation for National Day of Prayer, Municipal Clerks Week, and National Tourism Week. Parks and Recreation Director Penny Joiner will also give a presentation to recognize the Girls Scouts of San Jacinto Council, Tannybo Community, as the first Adopt-A-Park participant. The troop adopted Kate Barr Ross Park and held its first clean-up day on Sunday, April 16.
The consent agenda includes approval of a contract for the rehabilitation of various sanitary sewer lines and the adoption of an ordinance changing the name of Parkwood Drive to Wischnewsky Drive.
Kulhavy noted that part of the roadway was funded by Wischnewsky, prompting the name change.
Up for consideration in the statutory agenda, the Council will consider a resolution supporting the application for funding for FishPond Living at Walker LP, a senior rental housing development proposed at 935 State Highway 190 East. The application for funds is through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
The City Council will begin their meeting at 5 p.m. with a workshop of safety training, followed by their regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Huntsville Public Library, 1219 13th Street.
The Library does close for business on the first and third Tuesdays of the month for City Council meetings.
Meetings are broadcast live on Facebook and can also be found online at www.huntsvilletx.gov.
