Huntsville City Council will recognize Sam Houston State University with a proclamation for joining Conference USA in their regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the Huntsville Public Library, 1219 13th Street.
In other business, the Council will consider a few housekeeping items, including amending the minutes of the June 7, 2022 meeting to correct a motion regarding a contract with Care Corporation for the Animal Control Facility Maintenance and Operations, and adopt an ordinance amending Taxation.
According to the council packet, the new ordinance being presented Tuesday amends Ordinance No. 2021-32, which was codified and supposed to amend only Chapter 10, “Aviation”, of the Code of Ordinances.
“However, an incorrect reference in Exhibit A of that Ordinance also caused the Code of Ordinances to be amended in Chapter 42, “Taxation”, Sec 42-65. The amendment in Sec 42-65 needs to be corrected by Ordinance,” reported City Secretary Kristy Doll. “Ordinance No. 2021-23 was adopted by City Council during the Aug. 3, 2021, City Council meeting. Adopting this Ordinance amended Chapter 42, “Taxation” to change the Hotel Occupancy Tax Advisory Board to the Tourism Advisory Board. The Ordinance also increased the number of members on the Board and broadened the board’s scope of work.”
Ordinance No. 2021-32 was adopted by the City Council during the Oct. 19, 2021 City Council meeting. The adoption of this Ordinance was to amend Chapter 10, “Aviation”, to create an Airport Advisory Board in order to keep the momentum moving forward and to work on the implementation of the Airport Master Plan.
While changing an ordinance takes two readings per the City Charter, Council can waive the two-reading requirement and adopt the ordinance on Tuesday to correct the issues.
Also on the agenda for consideration is the approval of the Elections Services Contract and Joint Elections Agreement with Walker County for the Nov. 7 general election of the Mayor and four Ward positions.
The contract also allows for a special election to be called by the city.
The council will meet in executive session to discuss an economic development code named Project Cowboys with Director of Economic Development Tammy Gann, and to discuss City Manager Aron Kulhavy regarding appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal.
City Council meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6 p.m. at the Huntsville Public Library until the new City Hall is completed. Full agendas and videos of the meetings can be found online at www.huntsvilletx.gov.
