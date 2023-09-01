The proposed ordinance to update the City of Huntsville Development Code and Zoning Map is on the agenda for Tuesday, Sept. 5. The agenda item was postponed at the previous meeting when citizens expressed concerns regarding the notification of the proposed changes.
City officials have been working to get the proposed zoning changes for a while, according to Development Services Director Kevin Byal, CBO. Among the steps required by state law, joint workshops with the Planning Commission and City Council were held on Aug. 2, 2022, and April 18, 2023.
The City also held public hearing, referred to by staff as an open house, on Aug. 1 at the Huntsville Public Library. The hearing notice was published in the Item on July 15.
“Staff hosted an open house on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Huntsville Public Library. It was an informal meet and greet for the purpose of giving the public the opportunity to view the revised map and development code, ask questions and provide input,” Byal noted in his Sept. 5 agenda item discussion. “Public hearing notification cards were mailed to all property owners in Huntsville to announce the public hearing at the Planning Commission on June 15, 2023. During the hearing, the Planning Commission received comments from the public, and staff followed up with those who had questions.”
Byal added that staff members were contacted by approximately 20 property owners inquiring about the proposed updates. Several requested changes to the proposed zoning district on their property that were consistent with existing land uses and development patterns were made. The final draft version is posted to the City’s website and reflects those changes.
City Charter dictates that the effective date of the ordinance is 10 days after passage of the ordinance by City Council. If the ordinance is adopted by Council, any future changes to the Development Code and Zoning Map require that the City begin the process of holding meetings and public hearings again with in accordance to state law.
“After months of review and input, the final draft of the Development Code and Zoning Map are now ready for the final consideration by the City Council and second reading of the ordinance,” Byal reported.
Byal also reported, since the date of the public hearing, minor revisions have been made to the proposed zoning map to address items brought to the attention of staff during or after the meeting.
In other business, the Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget for 2023-2024.
The City Manager’s recommended budget was provided to council on Aug. 16 and is available for the public to view on the city website, www.huntsvilletx.gov.
Director of Finance Steve Ritter plans to ask Council to postpone approval of the budget until Sept. 19, which meets the requirement of state statutes. At the proposed meeting, Council will address action items to approve the FY 2023-2024 Budget, approve/adopt a Tax Rate, and ratify increased property tax revenues reflected in the FY 2023-2024 Budget.
Also up for discussion by the Council are five decision packages. Those request by city staff include:
Package 1. The City Manager’s recommended 2023-2024 Budget proposes funding the vacation buy-back program as well as the Merit/Step Plan increase with Unallocated Reserves. The City is traditionally spending less than 100% of budgeted salary and benefit accounts, resulting in contributions to Unallocated Reserves in each fund sufficient to fund these employee benefits.
Package 2. Every year, the City budgets as part of its operational budget an amount of money within each individual fund for Capital Improvement needs. This year, four capital projects are recommended for funding, which include aerial mapping-imagery; contract for bond package or street funding; and two airport projects that address the apron expansion engineering and construction, and runway mill and overlay design.
Package 3. The City budgets as part of its operational budget an amount of money within each individual fund for Capital Improvement needs. This year, City staff is recommending the following Capital Improvement Projects in the Utility Fund in the amount of $5 million. To view the many proposed waterline and wastewater line projects, log onto itemonline.com for a copy of the proposed projects.
Package 4. The City Manager’s recommended budget includes the addition of two (2) full-time positions, in the General Fund, a new Grade and Step scale for the Fire Department to reflect the change from four shifts to three, three (3) re-class positions, and vehicle allowance increases for directors and one building maintenance staff member. The Utility Fund has one (1) new position, and the Hotel/Motel fund includes a vehicle allowance. In addition to the new positions, to stay competitive in recruiting and retention, funding is allocated for a 2% market adjustment effective October 1, 2023 and an additional mid-year adjustment of 2% April 1 of 2024.
Package 5. Each fund within the City accumulates Unallocated Reserves. Unallocated Reserves result from when revenues exceed expenditures. Because Unallocated Reserves result from one-time, unanticipated circumstances, it is recommended that Unallocated Reserves be spent on one-time expenditures with minimal and identified associated operating expenses totaling an estimated $4,414,914. The varying amounts will come from the general, utility, solid waste, airport, PD SRO, art, and hotel/motel funds.
This report does not reflect the entire agenda. To see the full packet for this meeting, log on to www.huntsvilletx.gov. City Council meetings are held the first and third Tuesdays of the month at the Huntsville Public Library Community Room, 1219 13th Street.
