Council voted to postpone the adoption of new zoning regulations by a vote of 6-1, with Mayor Andy Brauninger voting no and Councilmember Bert Lyle absent, at Tuesday night’s meeting.
The meeting, held at the Huntsville Public Library, quickly moved to the proposed ordinance that would change zoning from four zones to 10 zones, with five residential and five commercial primary zones and four overlay districts.
City of Huntsville Director of Development Services Kevin Byal addressed the council saying that in the two weeks since the previous meeting, an additional 22 changes have been made to the proposed ordinance.
“Our management district is the largest (district) and occupies about 90 percent of the city,” Byal said. “That is the district that allows just about anything with conditional use permits.”
Mayor Brauninger said a lot of people have called him regarding the zoning.
“This city uses consultants all the time,” said MB, “so that we as a council can get the best information to make decision from professional people. No one is smart enough to know everything about everything.”
He went on to commend staff and citizens that assisted in the zoning changes, and personally thanked them.
Eleven citizens then spoke on the agenda item.
Eric Fugate, owner and broker of Raven Realty Inc and Raven Property Management in Huntsville, spoke at the City Council meeting, telling council that he has clients and fellow real estate brokers that are concerned about investments and the future of Huntsville.
Fugate, also the president of the Tall Pines Association of Realtors, told council that the organization passed a resolution opposing the zoning changes. In part, the resolution reads:
“Whereas the Huntsville Board of Realtors has deemed the issue excessive, overreaching, and harmful to the best interests of the property owners and taxpayers of the City of Huntsville, Walker County, Texas, Be it Resolved, that: The Tall Pines Association of Realtors stands in opposition to the proposed ordinance.”
Fugate said after the meeting that he was pleased with the council’s postponement, but was concerned that citizens would continue to be unaware of the proposed changes or how to reach out to the council or planning staff.
“I am advising my clients to communicate with City Council members where there properties are located. We are recommending that they contact them by email or phone,” Fugate said. “Not everyone can make a council meeting. I also can’t make anyone reach out on their own behalf. We just recommend for them to contact their council members.”
Retired high school teacher Mary Neville said she didn’t know about the changes until Monday afternoon. She voiced her concerns with mobile home restrictions. She mentioned Roxie Douglas, the late community advocate, who championed for the poor, always fighting for the people. She added that she has owned property in Huntsville, often financing homes for people that can not afford a home in Huntsville.
Former Mayor and Councilmember William “Bill” Green spoke in opposition to the changes.
“I am not going to be affected by this zoning change,” Green said. “I have been involved in the city long enough to know that decisions like these seem good on the surface but have unintended consequences.”
Green volunteered on the zoning and planning commissions, as well as, served 17 years on City Council.
“I have made some good decisions, and some that were bad. Most of you will not be around to know what the economic consequence of this, but it is going to be bad in the long run. I am really concerned about the long term impact on Huntsville Texas,” Green said. “The fact that you had 22 people come and you changed the zone (plan) in the last two weeks tells you something — that even though you spent two years putting this together, if you changed it 22 times in two week period... you are backing yourself into a lot of changes that will have to be made.”
William Piper spoke about the impacts of the proposed changes in the Southwood Subdivision. Piper has been outspoke regarding changes in the area, including opposing the change of three lots of the subdivision from Neighborhood Conservation to Management at 7185 State Highway 75 South in April of 2019. The Planning Commission denied the request to change the Development District Classification at that time.
“This is a farse,” Piper said. “The real reason (for this change) is a developer purchased a lot in the subdivision at residential rates and he hopes to build a retail business or flip it at commercial value. I counted 26 additional areas that follow this plan.”
Former County Judge Danny Pierce also spoke to council. He explained that he moved to Huntsville 68 years ago to attend Sam Houston State University and stayed. He and his family have operated a business for 57 years and love this city.
“I oppose it for one main reason, I for one feel that we haven’t had enough time to examine it,” said Pierce, noting that he served on the committee for a year and a half. “I think we are a little premature. You guys have done a good job hiring consultants. I wish we had one more public hearing. We all want what is best for our community.”
He said the council should see fit to postpone this issue, there is no hurry. He was followed by former City Councilmember Dalene Zender who served 14 years ago. She noted that the zoning changes were not in the best interest for the community and overreaching.
“You need to search your hearts and really think about this and drive around different sections of town and realize how significant this is. How much of an impact are you making on this community,” said Zender, speaking to the three real estate agents on the council. “The Master Plan calls for affordable housing. You are eliminating that path of ownership for hundreds of people. You are taking my property rights away on a property I bought with a particular idea in mind.”
Ben Bius also spoke imploring the council to do no harm and postpone action. He also volunteered to help make the changes that would be better for Huntsville. Among the other speakers were Jack and Marion Wagamon who asked the council to vote no.
Following the meeting, resident Don Martinez, who is an engineer and contractor, said there is a clear indication that the city has a problem communicating with the community. Green added that council postponing the decision will give residents an opportunity for more input, but doesn’t know that it will change the final action.
“I really hope the people felt heard tonight. I think we can address real property issues and still move forward. Tonight gave citizens a chance to fix their concerns before we finalize the zoning,” said Vicki McKenzie, At-large Position 3 Councilmember.
Councilmember McKenzie made the motion to postpone the agenda item until Sept. 5. The motion was seconded by Councilmember Pat Graham and Delores Massey.
McKenzie went on to thank staff and explain her personal history with zoning changes as a child. Jon Strong added that he was one of the individuals that Mayor Brauninger appointed to the steering committee and rumors of a land grab are not true.
If citizens have a concern they would like to address, contact the city staff during normal business hours in the office of the Planning Division located at the City Service Center, 448 State Highway 75 North, Huntsville, TX 77320 or call 936-294-5778.
Editor’s Note: There is more information on the proposed zoning changes online at itemonline.com, including the updated map from Tuesday’s meeting, a link to the two meetings addressing the issue, and presentations made by the city.
WHY IS REZONING NECESSARY? HOW WILL IT BENEFIT THE COMMUNITY? Huntsville is growing at a rapid pace. To keep up with the changes to our great city we need to adjust and adapt. Rezoning allows the city and community to guide how the changes take effect and preserve the culture and aesthetic of Huntsville. The changes are to align our current zoning with the future land use map. The various districts will come with their own rules and regulations. The changes proposed would add additional development districts and expand others that are currently in place. It will allow the city to guide the various uses throughout the city and prescribe where those uses would be allowed/prohibited. This would help ensure our residents remain safe and comfortable in the areas in which they reside. It would also maintain Huntsville’s integrity while encouraging smart growth within the city.
WHAT TYPES OF THINGS ARE REGULATED WITHIN ZONING/DEVELOPMENT DISTRICTS? Regulations may include land use restrictions, building heights, signage, the size of lots and yards around buildings, parking, and landscaping.
WHAT IS A MIXED-USE DISTRICT? Mixed‐use zoning allows for the combination of residential and commercial uses within the same building, on the same site, or in the same block. Mixed Use districts promote foot traffic and increase revenue in an area. This would be beneficial to those without a means of transportation.
WHAT STEPS DO THE PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT CHANGES GO THROUGH BEFORE ADOPTION? HOW WERE THESE CHANGES DECIDED ON? The proposed changes are prepared by an outside consultant with experience adjusting zoning in other cities. The presentation is reviewed and adjusted based on city staff collaboration with the consultant and a City Council appointed steering committee. It is then presented to the Planning Commission and City Council to get them familiar with the project and for additional input. This is followed by meetings with the planning commission which continue until a point is reached where the parties involved are satisfied with the adjustments. The city then holds a public hearing with the public and the Planning Commission. This is followed by a City Council Public Hearing and First Reading. The final step is a City Council Second Reading and Adoption of Zoning Districts.
HOW MANY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICTS/ZONING DISTRICTS ARE THERE CURRENTLY AND HOW MANY ARE BEING PROPOSED? The proposed changes would designate 11 development districts. Huntsville currently has 4.
WHEN WILL THE PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT CHANGES TAKE EFFECT? Once the changes are reviewed and approved the new development districts are adopted by the city. Adoption is expected for August 2023 pending the approval of the changes.
HOW WILL THE NEW ZONING AFFECT MY PROPERTY/LOT DESIGNATION? The changes to the development districts will not affect any current uses. All current uses will be grandfathered in. Any changes made to properties/developments after the adoption of the changes are subject to the new regulations of the zoned district.
HOW ARE THE RESIDENTS NOTIFIED OF THE CHANGES? AND WHO IS NOTIFIED OF THE CHANGES? Postcards are mailed to every property owner in the city of Huntsville regarding the meetings prior to adoption to give every interested person the opportunity to provide comments.
HOW CAN RESIDENTS VOICE THEIR OPINIONS/COMMENTS AND GET QUESTIONS ANSWERED? The city held an open house on June 8, 2023, in the Staggs Community Room of the Huntsville Public Library at 5 PM to address questions/comments from the public concerning revisions to the current Development Districts for the entirety of the city of Huntsville. Additionally, comments/questions can be addressed in the following ways: Calling or presenting your written comments/questions to city staff during normal business hours in the office of the Planning Division located at the City Service Center, 448 State Highway 75 North, Huntsville, TX 77320 or call 936-294-5778. Presented comments will become part of the official public record and considered by council prior to approval of any changes. Attendees are encouraged to voice their opinions or comments within the given time frame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.