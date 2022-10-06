Huntsville Mayor Andy Brauninger proclaimed the month of October to be National Chiropractic Health Month at Tuesday’s regular meeting. Brauninger also recognized a group of volunteers for their work on the community build at Eastham-Thomason Park.
After approving a motion to waive a second reading City Manager Aron Kulhavy was authorized to enter into an interlocal agreement with Walker County to allocate a previously budgeted $500,000 of American Rescue Plan for improvements to the Walker County Public Safety Central Communications.
The first reading of a motion to deny Entergy Texas, Inc.’s authority to change rates was held. City Attorney Leonard Schneider explained the action item provides attorneys time to appeal an anticipated $13.50 per month rate increase to the Public Utility Commission. The proposed increase would affect residential customers. A second reading of this motion is expected at the Oct. 18 council meeting.
The Council voted to postpone asking the City Manager to prepare an ordinance aiming to extend certain downtown parking zones from 2 to 3 hours. Public comment from several affected business owners was split with some supporting the change, while others discussed the detriment of the longer period, citing that fewer people, and less sales tax if those who shop didn’t see available parking in a timely fashion. The vote was delayed until further input from the Main Street Advisory Committee Board regarding the potential change could be gathered.
The Council also heard public comments. Citizens heard public comment pertaining to Huntsville Public Library’s policy and procedures. The entire video can be found at www.huntsvilletx.gov.
Council members approved a lengthy consent agenda, including ordinances to rename a portion of Avenue O in Huntsville for Linda Pease, and a segment of 12th St. will also be renamed for James Patton.
The Council also moved to designate the Huntsville Item as the city’s official newspaper for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.
The Council then adjourned into Executive Session, but returned without taking action.
The city council meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Huntsville City Hall Council Chambers 1212 Ave. M Huntsville.
