City leaders took the first step towards tackling the feasibility of a multi-million road expansion in the heart of the Ravenwood Village Shopping Center.
With a 5-3 vote, council members ordered City Manager Aron Kulhavy to look for funding that could be utilized to connect Ravenwood Village Drive to Financial Plaza or to Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Council member Blake Irving, who proposed the agenda item, said that connecting the roads could provide some much needed relief on the highly-congested roadways. Fellow council member Daiquiri Beebe agreed.
“I think time is of the essence, because we are going to have a lot of freeway construction soon, and freeing up traffic would be of great help to the citizens,” Beebe noted.
However, the motion was met with pushback from Mayor Andy Brauninger, Mayor Pro-Tem Joe Rodriquez and council member Pat Graham, all of whom voted nay.
“My personal opinion is that with the current development in the area, that stretch of land will continue to be prime property for development,” Mayor Andy Brauninger said. “I don’t think it’s going to be too long until someone develops that property and they pay for constructing that street. I would rather the developer pay the cost than the taxpayer.”
According to city documents, a $22.5 million, 250-unit apartment complex is currently being constructed at the end of Ravenwood Village Road. Kulhavy noted that the developer will pay to extend the roadway through their property. A $2.1 million hotel is also scheduled to be constructed in the area.
