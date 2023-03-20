Mobile Advertising trucks are the topic of discussion at the Huntsville City Council meeting Tuesday evening.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Huntsville Public Library with a public hearing regarding the Council’s effort to amend the Development Code to prohibit such trucks.
According to the agenda packet, City staff presented the revisions to the Planning Commission on March 2, and the board unanimously approved the recommendation to amend the code.
Kevin Byal, Director of Development Services, explained that over the past several months, there has been an increase in the presence of trucks designed solely for the purpose of mobile adversiting or billboards.
Byal went on to report that the trucks are “driving about the city and parking near major intersections,” designed soley for displaying advertisements.
“The type of mobile billboards that we are seeing do not adhere to the standards as they can be distracting and cause visibility obstruction for traffic,” Byal wrote. “The amendment that is being proposed, if adopted by council, will prohibit mobile advertising that is designed for no other reason but mobile advertising.”
Council is expected to take action later in the meeting.
The 2021-22 audit by Pattillo, Brown, and Hill LLP, CPAs will be presented and considered for approval by the Council as well.
The Council will also take action to appoint someone to the vacate Ward One position for the unexpired term left by the resignation of Daiquiri Beebe. Potential candidates have not been made public. The vacant position is up for election in November 2023.
The meeting will be broadcast on Facebook or at the city website, hutsvilletx.gov. The Huntsville Public Library is located at 1219 13th Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.