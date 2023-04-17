Council has busy meeting set

The Huntsville City Council will start their Tuesday meeting early to hold a joint workshop with the Planning Commission to discuss proposed zoning districts. The meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. at the Huntsville Public Library Staggs Community Room. The Library will close for normal operation at 5 p.m. to accommodate the meeting.
In other business, the Council will issue a proclamation in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Mayor Andy Brauninger will announce the Huntsville Municipal Airport TxDOT award recipient, and a public hearing will be held to rename Parkwood Drive, between the Interstate 45 Feeder Road and Veterans Memorial Drive, to Wishnewsky Drive.
Also under the consent agenda is the approval of the 2023 City Council Strategic Plan. Council met twice in March to discuss their goals for the Strategic Plan.
“One of our main focuses in the new plan is the paving and maintenance of existing streets,” said City Manager Aron Kulhavy. “We are focusing on improving the condition of our roadways.”
Kulhavy added that the Council is also focused on reviewing the current staffing of public safety personnel, as they did last year, to ensure the City is continuing to meet standards.
Also under the consent agenda, the Council will consider a budget amendment that includes two budget transfers from the Water R&R CIP Unallocated Budget for an 18-inch storm sewer replacement and waterline replacements for the Birmingham, University, and Thomason project and 14th Street and Avenue I projects. The total transfer $270,500.
In other money matters, the Council will consider the replacement of decking and handrails at the Sam Houston Statue & Visitor Center, for a total of $108,600. The Council has considered replacing the original construction following the completion of the William Hodges Education Building in July 2019. That council chose to decline the expense.
According to Tammy Gann, Director of Economic Development, an safety inspection was done in May 2022, where Texas Municipal League representatives identified potential legal exposures and requested additional signage, caution tape and warnings to areas of concern in the original deck.
“The recent inclement weather has exacerbated the issues with the structural integrity of the porch and multiple safety hazards have been identified by staff and visitors,” Gann said.
The lowest bidder on the project was selected and is a local company.
Council will also take action on approving funding, if awarded for Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in a Pedestrian Improvement project through the Texas Department of Transportation 2023 Transportation Alternative Set-Aside (TA) program. According to the City Engineer Kathlie Jeng-Bulloch, the TA Program provides funding to plan for and construct a variety of alternative transportation projects that improve safety and mobility for non-motorized travelers and mitigate congestion by providing safe alternatives to motor vehicle transport. The Texas Department of Transportation will select projects for recommendation to the Texas Transportation Commission for a total of approximately $250 millions. The Call for Projects features a two-step application process. The Preliminary Application (Step 1) was submitted prior to the deadline January 27, 2023, and the city has received a notification “Ready to move forward to Step 2” on March 30th, 2023. A Detailed Application (Step 2) which provides more comprehensive project information will have to be submitted prior to the deadline June 3, 2023.
Eligible project areas under this program include: bicycle infrastructure improvements; shared use paths; sidewalk Improvements; and infrastructure-related projects to improve safety for non-motorized Transportation.
Project applications accepted to move forward in two areas are the Sidewalk Improvements Projects, including Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Huntsville Elementary School to 9th Street, and on 9th Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Avenue I. The second project selected to move forward is the Proposed Shared Use Path.
Jeng-Bulloch reported that the conceptual cost of the Interstate 45 2B Proposed Shared Use Path Project for engineering, utility adjustments, construction, environmental investigation, and evaluation cost is estimated at $3,035,540.92. TXDoT has prepared the application for this section 2-B on the City’s behalf and will manage the whole project, with the City serving as the conduit for the grant award.
The Council will also go to a vote on the purchase of submersible pumps and accessories for the McGary Creek Lift Station upgrade. The total cost of the three Xylem-Flygt 250-horsepower pumps and supplies are set for just under $500,000. The cost was a budgeted expense for 2023.
