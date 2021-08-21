To provide our community with important public safety information, the Huntsville Item is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support important local journalism like this, please consider becoming a digital subscriber.
Records from the Texas Department of Health Service estimate Walker County with 419 active cases — nearly 10 times the amount of active cases that were reported at the beginning of August. Two additional deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported this week in Walker County.
School Update
Huntsville ISD reported 23 student and and five staff cases in it’s latest report to the state. At least one case of COVID-19 has been reported at nearly every campus within the district.
Active Student Cases
Huntsville High — 1
Mance Park Middle — 3
Huntsville Intermediate — 4
Stewart Elementary — 2
Samuel Walker Houston Elementary — 5
Scott Johnson Elementary — 3
Huntsville Elementary— 1
Gibbs Pre-K Center — 0
Multiple Campuses — 4
Vaccinations lag
According to state records, 40.36% of Walker County citizens over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated. Records also show that 48.74% have had one dose, while 64.29% of county residents over the age of 65 are fully vaccinated.
Vaccination Clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Walker County Storm Shelter on Aug. 25 & 26, Sept. 1-2 and Sept. 8-9 for those needing a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Testing still available
Testing is available by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Curative testing kiosk, located at 125 Medical Park Ln. Visit curative.com to make an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.