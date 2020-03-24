There are currently 807 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Texas and nine deaths, according to tracking statistics from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
Only one case has been confirmed in Walker County, with 16 cases in Brazos County, two cases in Grimes County and 19 cases in Montgomery County.
Nearby Harris County, which has reported 78 cases of the virus, issued an order Tuesday morning that requires residents to stay home.
The “stay home, work safe” order, which will take effect at midnight Tuesday and run through April 3. Only essential businesses should remain open, which included grocery stores, gas stations, daycares and restaurants with delivery and takeout, the order said.
San Antonio and Dallas have imposed similar restrictions, while Fort Worth announced a stay-at-home order on Tuesday as well. The announcements come as Gov. Greg Abbott has declined to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order.
The vast majority of people who contract the virus recover within weeks. It causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but it can lead to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
