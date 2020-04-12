Cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus continue to slowly climb in the Lone Star State.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are 13,484 confirmed cases of the virus in the state. Of those cases, 2,014 patients have recovered from the virus with 271 deaths.
Of those cases, there are 18 in Walker County, 251 in Montgomery County, 3,561 cases in Harris County and 134 in Brazos County. There are also three cases in Trinity County, seven cases in Grimes County and five cases in San Jacinto County.
There have been over 124,553 people tested in Texas, and at least 316 tested in Walker County.
Public widespread testing for COVID-19 will begin Monday, April 13 at 9 a.m. at Kate Barr Ross Park. Only those that are symptomatic will be tested.
Walker County Cases
Case #1 Female 30-40 (graduated out)
Case #2 Male 20-30 (graduated out)
Case #3 Male 50-60 (graduated out)
Case #4 Female 60-70 (graduated out)
Case #5 Female 80-90
Case #6 Female 20-30
Case #7 Female 20-30
Case #8 Male 20-30
Case #9 Female 25-35
Case #10 Female 30-40
Case #11 Male 20-30 (graduated out)
Case #12 Female 40-50
Case #13 Male 45-50
Case #14 Male 45-50
Case #15 Male 20-30
Case #16 Female 30-40
Case #17 Male 40-50
Case #18 Male 70-80
Cases by county:
(177 of 254 counties reporting cases)
Harris County — 3,561
Dallas County — 1,644
Tarrant County — 787
Travis County — 744
Bexar County — 723
Fort Bend County — 536
Denton County — 474
Collin County — 441
Galveston County — 355
Lubbock County — 270
El Paso County — 269
Montgomery County — 251
Brazoria County — 225
Cameron County — 195
Webb County — 191
Hidalgo County — 188
Brazos County — 134
Williamson County — 113
Bell County — 101
Jefferson County — 100
Smith County — 93
Hays County — 82
Victoria County — 77
Nueces County — 76
Potter County — 70
McLennan County — 69
Ellis County — 66
Randall County — 64
Hardin County — 61
Taylor County — 59
Wichita County — 56
Guadalupe County — 49
Nacogdoches County — 47
Matagorda County — 46
Orange County — 44
Ector County — 41
Gregg County — 39
Comal County — 37
Washington County — 37
Tom Green County — 35
Coryell County — 34
Shelby County — 34
Bowie County — 32
Midland County — 32
Chambers County — 29
Johnson County — 28
Kaufman County — 26
Wharton County — 26
Donley County — 22
Moore County — 22
Rockwall County — 20
Bastrop County — 19
Liberty County — 19
Hunt County — 18
Grayson County — 17
Walker County — 17
Angelina County — 16
Harrison County — 16
Rusk County — 16
Calhoun County — 15
Waller County — 15
Hockley County — 14
Gray County — 13
Hood County — 13
Medina County — 13
Parker County — 13
Erath County — 12
Navarro County — 12
Andrews County — 11
Castro County — 11
Hale County — 11
Kendall County — 11
Limestone County — 11
Wilson County — 11
Austin County — 10
Brown County — 10
Fayette County — 10
Henderson County — 10
Panola County — 10
Val Verde County — 10
Van Zandt County — 10
Atascosa County — 9
De Witt County — 9
Maverick County — 9
Polk County — 9
San Augustine County — 9
Hill County — 8
Lamar County — 8
Upshur County — 8
Colorado County — 7
Deaf Smith County — 7
Grimes County — 7
Jasper County — 7
Milam County — 7
San Patricio County — 7
Starr County — 7
Burleson County — 6
Burnet County — 6
Caldwell County — 6
Cherokee County — 6
Dawson County — 6
Terry County — 6
Titus County — 6
Uvalde County — 6
Cass County — 5
Fannin County — 5
Lynn County — 5
San Jacinto County — 5
Willacy County — 5
Wise County — 5
Wood County — 5
Blanco County — 4
Goliad County — 4
Hopkins County — 4
Jackson County — 4
Lavaca County — 4
Palo Pinto County — 4
Swisher County — 4
Anderson County — 3
Camp County — 3
Comanche County — 3
Eastland County — 3
Leon County — 3
Live Oak County — 3
Llano County — 3
McCulloch County — 3
Morris County — 3
Oldham County — 3
Trinity County — 3
Young County — 3
Zapata County — 3
Aransas County — 2
Bandera County — 2
Bee County — 2
Clay County — 2
Crane County — 2
Dickens County — 2
Gonzales County — 2
Hamilton County — 2
Hutchinson County — 2
Jim Wells County — 2
Jones County — 2
Karnes County — 2
Kerr County — 2
Kleberg County — 2
Lampasas County — 2
Lee County — 2
Martin County — 2
Montague County — 2
Newton County — 2
Robertson County — 2
Tyler County — 2
Callahan County — 1
Concho County — 1
Cooke County — 1
Crosby County — 1
Dallam County — 1
Delta County — 1
Dimmit County — 1
Falls County — 1
Floyd County — 1
Franklin County — 1
Frio County — 1
Gaines County — 1
Gillespie County — 1
Hansford County — 1
Hemphill County — 1
Howard County — 1
Jack County — 1
Knox County — 1
Lamb County — 1
Mason County — 1
Mitchell County — 1
Pecos County — 1
Rains County — 1
Stephens County — 1
Winkler County — 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.