WASHINGTON – Texas A&M University was awarded a $1,416,522 federal grant for data science research motivated by problems arising in bioinformatics, the energy arena, power systems, and transportation systems, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) announced today. It is a multi-year grant that will be awarded through 2022. The funding comes through the National Science Foundation (NSF), which supports research, innovation, and discovery to provide the foundation for economic growth in America. More information on this grant can be found here.
“Investing in the next generation of Texas STEM leaders will provide those students with invaluable skills now and keep Texas’ economy strong in the future,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I commend local leaders for their successful grant application and thank the Trump Administration for investing in Texas A&M.”
Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.
