Sam Houston State University in Huntsville will receive a $17,468,204 federal grant to respond to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, according to U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.
The grant funding comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the CARES Act, which Sen. Cornyn supported in the Senate last month.
At least half of each grant — in the case of SHSU, $8,734,102 — must provide students with emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus.
The CARES Act, Cornyn announced, allows each institution discretion in how to award this assistance to its students.
“No Texan should have to give up their education because of the economic effects of the coronavirus,” Sen. Cornyn said. “In addition to allowing students to defer their federal student loan payments for six months, the CARES Act provides targeted funding to Texas institutions to help students continue their education – even if that means taking classes online.”
Nearby Texas A&M University received $39,816,443 in federal grants, while Blinn College received 14,141,911.
