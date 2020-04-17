Huntsville airport plans for anticipated growth with master plan update

Item File PhotoThe Bruce Brothers Huntsville Regional Airport could see even more improvements in the coming year's. City officials are expected to present a master plan for the update later this month, which will include plans for additional hangars and a runway extension. 

WASHINGTON – Huntsville Municipal Airport was awarded a federal grant of $69,000 as economic relief following the economic distress caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced today.

The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month as part of the CARES Act, comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation. 

 “As Texas reels from the economic destruction caused by the coronavirus outbreak, it’s important our airports have the resources they need to weather the storm,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I commend both the Trump Administration and leaders in Huntsville who worked to secure these funds during this trying time.”

