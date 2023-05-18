Construction updates presented to Council

City Council heard updates on the current construction happening in Huntsville - from the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center to the Animal Control Facility to the Service Center.
Assistant City Manager Sam Masiel Jr. gave the presentation to Council Tuesday night at their regular meeting held at the Huntsville Public Library.
Masiel told Council that the MLK Center is expected to be completed in July 2023 and currently projected to be on budget at $3,670,042 and is 55 percent complete. The Center is located at 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard.
The Animal Control Facility is projected to be complete in July 2023 with delays in supply chains for the kennels, according to Masiel. The project is currently projected to remain on budget at $5,720,042. The new facility is being constructed at the Transfer Station, 590 Interstate 45 North.
The Service Center is 84 percent complete but will not be completed on time. The project is currently over the $10,660,136 budget due to generator expenses. The Service Center is located at 448 State Highway 75 North.
Councilmember Vicki McKenzie asked about Service Center delays and cost impacts following the presentation.
Public Works Director Brent Sherrod said the original air conditioner unit designed for the new building was discontinued, therefore changing the design of the unit.
“Money wise, there was a $300,000 to $400,000 cost associated,” Sherrod said. “The generator was right at $300,000, but we had planned to go through Entergy to get it. However, we decided to purchase the unit outright.”
Mayor Pro Tem Russell Humphrey asked if the existing generator unit was obsolete.
Sherrod explained that the current unit was in fact too old and small, and not up to code, to be used instead.
McKenzie also asked about the cost of paving the new parking lot of the Service Center.
City Manager Aron Kulhavy said the best guess for cost estimates and progress on the parking area at the Service Center will be in a year and a half.
In the business portion of the meeting, the City Council unanimously accepted the donation of 12.728 park land to the City. The land is a natural resource. The council also approved Lockwood, Andrews & Newman Inc for engineering services for the N.B. Davidson Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvement Project in the amount of $894,525. LJA Engineering was approved for service for the Tanyard Creek Lift Station Expansion and Improvement Project in the amount of $299,975.
The Council also approved the Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) Amendment with Christensen Building Group for the construction of City Hall at $4,103,811.
“This next piece of construction award includes the concrete and piers for the foundation, as well as the structural steel fabrication and erection for the framing of the structure,” Kulhavy said.
“Much of the actual construction work included with this amendment would not take place until after the award of the final GMP. However, releasing this portion first will keep the project moving forward in the most timely and economical fashion.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.