HUNTSVILLE — Mayor Andy Brauninger presented the local chapter of Daughters of the American Resolution with a proclamation marking September 17-23 Constitution Week in the city of Huntsville.
The mayor and his wife, Marlene, attended the annual Mary Martin Elmore Scott chapter of Daughters of American Revolution Constitution Week luncheon at Elkins Lake Club on Tuesday.
Dr. Thomas Cox, history professor at Sam Houston State University, had a lively and informed presentation, “Encountering the Founders: Changing views of the U.S. Constitution”.
Daughters of the American Revolution strives to perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American independence; to promote and enlighten public opinion and to foster true patriotism and love of country. There are over 200 chapters throughout the state of Texas.
Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to email membership@txdar.org.
