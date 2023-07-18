Conlee, Sweeten delivers the Country

John Conlee first topped the charts in May of 1978 with “Rose Colored Glasses.” He had a total of seven songs reach number one in his career, and 14 others reach the top ten.
At 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, Stephen Sweeten will open up the show for Conlee, who will perform some of the best classic country ever recorded.
Conlee is well known for songs like “Common Man,” which he updated with Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road in 2015 for the album “Country Grass.”
“The Back Side of Thirty” is another top hit that is well imprinted in the hearts of fans. The song spent a total of 15 weeks on the charts and is just one of many that set the bar for what a classic country song entails.
“I’m Only In It For the Love” and “Got My Heart Set On You” are two more beloved classics that topped the charts during his career. Conlee has been awarded as the Top Male Vocalist by the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music. He was the first to receive the Legend Award from the Kentucky Country Music Association in 2017.
Conlee grew up in Kentucky and got his start at age 10 singing and playing guitar. He took a detour through other professions and wound up moving to Nashville to work in radio in 1971. He made a demo tape that got him signed to ABC Records in 1976 and he became a number one recording artist two years later. He became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1981 and began to record music written by some of his favorite songwriters, which propelled his career through the rest of the decade.
Conlee really is a country boy at heart and spends much of his time working on his 32 acre farm outside of Nashville. Growing up on a farm gave him a set of values that he strives to protect on a larger scale, inspiring him to perform at fundraisers since the 80s. He has been part of Farm Aid multiple times, helping to raise millions for farmers across the nation.
He is still going strong with no plans to retire, currently working his way through venues across Texas in July and August on his way to Virginia and Kentucky this fall. Over the course of his career, he has released more than 26 singles and dozens of studio albums in the country and gospel genres.
Having Sweeten open the show for Conlee is a recipe for one of the best nights of country music to happen at Old Town this year.
Sweeten is a self-taught talent who grew up in Coldspring listening to his Dad’s country cassettes, immersing himself in the music of Elvis Presley and George Strait. He’s the kind of musician that studies other musicians. When he played at Old Town with Gene Watson at the beginning of the year, he was studying Jerry Lee Lewis. This has given him the ability to cover everything from Tom Petty and Guns N Roses to Allen Jackson and David Allen Coe.
Sweeten had the support of his family from the very beginning, and those memories still melt his heart. His grandparents gifted him his first guitar. His mother bought him his second, which was a Rose Folk Guitar. He got his first songbook from his Dad, and the rest of his music education was gained through practice and experimentation.
“When you teach yourself, you have a different rate of passion and a higher appreciation and connection,” said Sweeten.
He has opened for some powerhouse acts, but he still performs with the Outlaws in small venues in surrounding counties. His latest single, just released in June, “Tame the Tiger” is a feel good honky tonk tune that classic country fans of any age can appreciate. He recently started making Tik Tok reels to share his music online while enjoying his morning coffee, making him as down to Earth as an artist can get.
Sweeten attends as many concerts as he plays, supporting his fellow musicians in person and on social media. He lives and breathes live music, which makes him the perfect opener for a legend like Conlee.
Visit https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html to purchase tickets to the show.
Learn more about the artists at http://www.johnconlee.com/ and https://www.stephensweetenmusic.com/.
