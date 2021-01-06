Congressman Kevin Brady announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus nearly two weeks after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Tonite the Office of House Physician informed me that I’ve tested positive for Covid 19 & am quarantined. As recommended, I received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Dec 18 & also recently tested negative for Covid on New Years Day.Begin treatment tomorrow. Shld be fine.🙏🏼— Rep. Kevin Brady (@RepKevinBrady) January 6, 2021
According to his office, Congressman Brady received a negative test before traveling back to the Capitol. He has been practicing all guidelines laid out by the CDC and the House Attending Physician, including social distancing and wearing a mask and received a test as soon as he was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Congressman Brady received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 18 and is scheduled to receive the second dose later this week. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized by the FDA as a two-dose regimen with a 21-day interval between shots. Per the FDA, the effectiveness of the vaccine after a single dose is inconclusive.
His office said that he has full confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine and is incredibly proud of the historic success of Operation Warp Speed.
Per the advice of the Attending Physician, Congressman Brady is receiving outpatient treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center.
