A Confederate monument on the grounds of the Walker County Courthouse was vandalized Tuesday night.
Black spray paint stained the face of the monument, which was erected in 1956 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
The scene is currently being investigated by local police, with a possible arrest pending.
The vandalism in Walker County came as Denton and Tarrant counties voted to remove similar monuments from their courthouse grounds Tuesday morning. Commissioners of both counties said that their actions were taken to promote racial harmony amid protests of the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.
Confederate monuments have been targeted in multiple cities across the country, with damage being reported in communities across the south over the past few days.
