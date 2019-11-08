Interstate 45 will be closed through Huntsville next week.
According to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation, the closure will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 and end at 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18. Both the northbound and southbound lanes will be closed.
All I-45 traffic must exit using FM 1374/ FM 1375 exit ramps. Traffic will be directed to frontage roads to access I-45 at the entrance ramps.
These closures are necessary to demolish FM 1375 overpass bridge. Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Drivers should exercise caution and be prepared for extended delays during this closure.
FM 1374/ Hwy. 150 cross street will open Nov. 11 and soon after FM 1375 bridge overpass will be closed to start the removal of bridge rail.
To alert drivers to the traffic changes and closures, changeable message signs will be placed near the northbound and southbound lanes of IH 45 beginning one week before the closures and detour signs will be placed along the detour routes to alert and guide traffic through the detour. The speed limit is reduced to 65 MPH throughout the limits of the project.
The I-45 lane closures are part of the reconstruction of I-45 that will involve replacing the existing four-lane divided highway with a six-lane highway with a concreted median barrier in southern Walker County. The project is scheduled to be completed in September 2021.
During the 4.5-year project, multiple lane shifts and relocation of traffic will take place at various times to accommodate construction activity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.