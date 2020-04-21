Authorities are on the lookout for a vehicle that was reportedly stolen Sunday night from a Huntsville motel.
Police were called to the Roadway Inn, located in the 100 block of Interstate 45 North around 10 a.m. Monday morning. Officers say that the Ford F-150 was stolen late Sunday night after construction workers returned from work. The truck and the property inside is valued at $70,000.
“We have a suspect in mind, but we are not releasing their name at this time,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We are hoping to recover the vehicle soon and get the suspect in custody.”
