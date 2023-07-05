Company relocation draws 380 agreement from City

New business could bring 50-100 new jobs
The City of Huntsville will hear recommended Charter changes from Vicki McKenzie, At-large Position 3 Councilmember and Charter Review Committee Chair at its 5 p.m. Workshop Wednesday, July 5 meeting. The regular meeting is being held at 6 p.m. Wednesday so that Council can enjoy the Family Celebration being held at Kate Barr Ross Park on Tuesday, July 4.
In money matters business, Director of Economic Development Tammy Gann will be discussing a Chapter 380 agreement with Zenner, USA. The recommended motion with authorize City Manager Aron Kulhavy to execute the agreement to incentivize capital investment and job creation through a waiver of permit fees, grant of funds, and a financial incentive for job creation.
A Chapter 380 of the Local Government Code authorizes municipalities to offer incentives designed to promote economic development such as commercial and retail projects.
According to Gann, Zenner, USA intends to purchase two existing buildings totaling over 35,000 square feet on 2.77 acres located at 1981 Quality Blvd with the intent of conducting various operations oriented towards products for the water and gas industry.
“Their operations will consist mainly of the assembly, engineering, and testing of water meters, gas meters, and meter reading systems for distribution domestically and internationally,” Gann reported in the agenda packet. “The company will create 50 new full-time equivalent jobs with plans to expand the workforce in the future up to 100 jobs.”
According to Gann, Zenner, USA currently operates a facility in Banning, Calif., and is headquartered in Addison, Texas, and is looking at relocating its manufacturing facility to Huntsville.
Currently, the company is reviewing other potential sites for relocation, with Huntsville being one of the target locations in Texas. A potential barrier to the company’s relocation to Huntsville is due to the state of Texas’ tax on personal property.
“The company is currently working with the Walker County Appraisal District to ensure qualification for the Triple Freeport Exemption, which would exempt some inventory and supplies from property taxes for the city, the county, and Huntsville ISD,” Gann said. She added that all of the inventory and and materials used in products for export from the state within 175 days of arrival qualify for the Freeport Exemption. In exchange for Zenner, USA investing $3.5 million in Huntsville and the creation of 50 new jobs, the City will waive permit fees, provide a tax rebate equivalent to the property taxes due to the City over a 10-year period, provide a cash grant for jobs equivalent to $2,000 per job up to $100,000, and a cash grant for relocation assistance of $75,000, payable upon completion of the project.
Under Section 12.03 of the Charter, any abatement or rebate of city taxes to any individual or entity requires the affirmative vote of two-third of the Council qualified and serving.
“Based on the information the developer has provided, the total incentive package is estimated at $250,000. Funds for the cash incentives for relocation and jobs will be budgeted in the fiscal year 23-24 budget,” Gann added. “The City will receive revenue from this project from utility usage and indirectly through job creation.”
In closed session, the Council will also discuss the ongoing legal battle between the City and Walker County ESD #3 with City Attorney Leonard Schneider.
The Supreme Court of Texas denied the petition for review on June 23 filed by the City. The original case was ruled on by Judge Hal Ridley on Dec. 28, 2021. Appeals and motions have been filed since. Attorneys now have until July 8 to respond with an appeal.
The Council meets at 5 p.m. for the workshop on Charter amendments and at 6 p.m. for regular session at the Huntsville Public Library, 1219 13th Street. Meetings are broadcast live on the City’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.