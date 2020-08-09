Editor's Note: Members of the Community Peace Coalition released the following statement regarding its next meeting.
—
Every person is sacred, unique, deserving of dignity and love, and must be fully and meaningfully incorporated into the human community. The Community Peace Coalition seeks to do more than cease conflict as the exemplar of peace. We seek a peace marked by equity, justice, and unity in diversity.
The world will be different only when we build our community together on friendships and fair policies. This starts at the local level. It starts by advocating for the family next door who can’t afford groceries, or the person who has been falsely labeled a criminal by municipal leaders. It starts by helping local leaders overcome obstacles that disallow trust. It starts with you and me.
Our diverse and vibrant coalition aims to achieve peace by curating credible research, advocating for fair legislation, and cultivating relationships between local leaders and residents with outreach events. We seek relationships and policies that will prevent crime, violence, and brutality. Trust will be the guiding value. All decisions will be shaped by confidence in the integrity, reliability and fairness of allied persons and organization. We actively work toward a Huntsville and Walker County that is peaceable to all.
Join us in our work by attending one of our meetings on Zoom, which occur every third Thursday from 7:00pm to 8:00pm. Our next meeting is August 20th.
Click here to participate in the meeting.
Jason Copes is the chairperson of the group, while Colton Curry is the vice chairperson.
