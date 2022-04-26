On Friday, the Boys & Girls Club of Walker County hosted thirty-two community partners and educators to share their ideas on playscapes that are set to be built as part of the program's ongoing expansion. Children and parents who participate in the program were also invited to provide feedback on what they would like to see included.
Seven playscapes have been planned throughout the Huntsville community. The first will be at the new Boys & Girls Club facility at 99 Martin Luther King Ave. The next two will be at Emancipation Park and Eastham Thomason Park. This project was made possible by a $1.5M donation by the Powell Foundation to KABOOM!. This organization works nationally to end play space inequity by uniting communities to build kid-designed play spaces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.