Wesley Cabra, vice president of Jeeps of Huntsville and Andres Puente, founder and president of Jeeps of Huntsville, co-organized a First Responder Appreciation event last weekend at Kate Barr Park to celebrate local law enforcement. The Huntsville Police Department, Walker County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Huntsville Fire Department participated.
All proceeds were donated to the Lone Survivor Foundation. Community members provided raffle prizes, such as an APEX Badland 12,000 lb winch valued at $580.
“I've always wanted to do something for law enforcement and have outreach in the community, I think this was the perfect event to show love for law enforcement,” said Puente.
Firefighters and police officers displayed their vehicles for children and families. Members of the fire department performed a preparation routine to dress in full bunker gear in under a minute. The police department and the sheriffs office brought armored response vehicles and multiple squad cars to the event.
Fire Chief Greg Mathis said, “We brought the fire truck to show anybody that wants to see the equipment, see the truck and talk to the firemen and learn a little bit about fire safety. That’s our number one goal, fire safety and fire prevention.”
“We work for the community and being involved in the community is our main priority,” said Deputy Marlene Wells.
Organizers for First Responder Appreciation said they hope to continue to hold this event on an annual basis.
