Students and teachers from the Cornerstone Home School in Cleveland, Texas, volunteered during the Trinity River Food Bank Christmas giveaway on Monday, Dec. 12. Teacher, and grandmother of the youngest helper, Rachel Kibble said the students sought out the volunteer opportunity and were happy to be lending a hand to those in need.
Staff and volunteers at Trinity River Food Bank, located at 2407 Sam Houston Ave, held a special food drive on Monday, Dec, 12, to benefit Walker County residents. Over 150 families were provided food. TRFB Director Sharonda Evans gets the final update from Home Delivery Coordinator Beverly Thomas. If you would like to donate to the TRFB, email info@trinityriverfoodbank.org or call 936-439-4490. Rachel Kibble and her grandson accompanied students from the Cornerstone Home School in Cleveland, Texas, who volunteered during the Trinity River Food Bank Christmas giveaway. Kibble is a teacher with the homeschool group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.