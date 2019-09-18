Art, music, theatre, dance and film are all in store for Huntsville area audiences as Sam Houston State University College of Arts & Media presents Prelude on Sept. 27. Showcasing the accomplishments of the departments of Art, Dance, Mass Communication, Theatre & Musical Theatre and the School of Music, the evening of entertainment is open to the public and admission is free.
Taking place throughout the James and Nancy Gaertner Performing Arts Center’s lobby, stages and hallways Prelude represents a distinct benchmark for the college with the debut of a new name. According to Ronald E. Shields, dean of the college ‘Arts & Media’ broadens the definition of the college to include technologically advanced specializations such as their three main areas of growth – animation, graphic design and film.
“Arts & Media represents who we are and certainly points the way towards the future in terms of how students can view who they are professionally, and the range of potential jobs or artistic practices they can pursue,” Shields said.
Offering a come-and-go, open house festivity Shields sees the Prelude event as an opportunity for members of the community to discover the many creative and entertaining offerings produced by the college each semester. Audiences will also have a chance to get a sneak-peak of the new 71,500 square foot Art Complex located across the street from the GPAC featuring studios, art galleries and more.
Among the featured events for the evening will be a screening of the new short film, “The Drone.” The award-winning film conceptually created and scripted by “Black Swan” writer, John McLaughlin will officially premiere for the first time on campus.
The free event will open to the public at 6 p.m. in the GPAC with hors d’oeuvres and drinks. Featured performances and exhibits showcased throughout the building will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information and to RSVP for the event, visit the CAM website.
