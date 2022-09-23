The Walker County Office of Emergency Management is seeking volunteers for the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). This Includes a free two day training academy that will take place from 8a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct 8th and Sunday, Oct, 9 at the Walker County Storm Shelter. The training will cover basic disaster response skills such as fire safety, search and rescue, team organization, terrorism awareness and emergency medical operations.
Part of the training includes online courses in Incident Command Systems through FEMA, which needs to be completed prior to the CERT Academy. The final drill of the academy will be held at SHSU at a later date. Once training is completed, team members are required to attend three events and six of twelve monthly meetings throughout the year to keep up with new technology and training tools. Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m.
“The monthly meetings are very important,” said Butch Davis, Emergency Management Coordinator for Walker County. “We want each person to feel comfortable working with other CERT members.” Davis has five full time staff members and they need volunteers who can join the efforts when an incident occurs.
“We plan and prepare for the worst of the worst, and always have multiple backup plans,” said Davis. He has managed the department for 18 years and has overseen response teams for 20 natural disaster incidents in that time. “We have had five back to back floods before Harvey with a wildfire in between’” said Davis, who managed 23 shelters at once during Hurricane Rita.
The CERT program began in 2007 and is coordinated by Joe Connell, who has worked alongside Davis for 17 years. Connell says they have roughly 25 members who have been with the program since the beginning, and they work very well together. There are currently 54 area volunteers who are part of the team, but more are always needed.
The Office of Emergency Management (OEM) works with many organizations to stay informed and prepared for emergencies. Davis and his team communicate with the Red Cross, FEMA, Texas A&M Forest Service and the Texas Division of Emergency Management on a daily basis. Each precinct commissioner in Walker County also receives training through their office.
“This is a very good training you can do in a short time to understand how first responders operate,” said Davis. “It can also help you learn what to do for yourself or a family member in a minor emergency.” The training includes Take Ten stress control techniques, CPR, and how to operate an automated external defibrillator.
During an emergency, CERT members help man phones, gather and distribute supplies and register those seeking shelter. They also work with the Salvation Army to feed evacuees, monitor the sleeping areas to ensure safety, and help with children in the day room as necessary. The training academy includes a disaster psychology class to prepare volunteers who encounter extreme injury or death and how to best handle such situations.
The Walker County Storm Shelter is the only designated shelter in the area, with a capacity to house 200 people. When that limit is reached, the Texas Division of Emergency Management designates additional locations for shelter through Davis. With help from CERT volunteers, a shelter can be set up in 60 to 90 minutes.
The Walker County Storm Shelter is located at 445 TX-75 in Huntsville next to the HEARTS Veterans Museum. To download the CERT training application, use visit www.co.walker.tx.us.
To learn more about the Community Emergency Response Team training, contact Joe Connell at 936-435-8786 or send an email to jconnell@co.walker.tx.us. Follow the Office of Emergency Management on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068069750063 or contact their office directly at 936-435-8035.
