Community Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by VFW Post 6899 and Auxiliary starts at 10 a.m. sharp Saturday, April 16 located at 400 West Caroline Street, Trinity. Come early and visit the Easter Bunny. Age groups 1 to 3 year olds – ALL must walk and pick up independently. 4 to 7 year olds. 8 to 12 year olds. Easter Egg Basket Awards in each age group. Commanders Egg and Auxiliary President Egg. For Information Contact VFW Auxiliary President Carol Murphy at 936-581-4501.
