A wave of resolutions have been passed in Texas counties, declaring sanctuaries and constitutional havens in support of the Second Amendment. That now includes Walker County, following the approval of a resolution by the Walker County Commissioners Court last week.
An order, which was being proposed by Commissioner Jimmy Henry (R-Pct. 4) would have prohibited discharging a weapon within unincorporated portions of Walker County, unless it is on a lot greater than 10 acres.
“We have had a lot of people move from the big city into the woods, and in the last several months have had more and more concerned citizens come to me with safety concerns,” Henry said.
Henry’s proposed order was a mirror of Montgomery County’s rule.
“I don’t know if Walker County is where Montgomery County is today,” Sheriff Clint McCrae said. “I feel that there are laws in place now that handle a lot of the issues we are seeing. I also think our timing is a bit off after becoming recently becoming a gun sanctuary. However, if this becomes a bigger problem in the future it is something we can revisit.”
Subdivisions that would fall under the regulations include Texas Grand Ranch and Sterling Ridge.
“The concern is that I’m afraid someone is going to get shot,” Henry added. “Some people have got to where they just don’t know what to do.”
No vote was taken on the discussion item, but the consensus of the commissioners was opposed to the order.
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is set for Dec. 23 at 9 a.m.
