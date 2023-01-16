The Walker County Commissioners Court will continue their discussion on the Walker County Storm Shelter Lease Agreement during their regular session at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Room 104 of the Walker County Courthouse. This will be the second session for the new year and for the newly elected County Judge Colt Christian.
On the Consent Agenda, the Commissioners will vote to approve the General Land Office (GLO) and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) reports and Grant Works/Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Hurricane Harvey Grant Contract for December 2022. The 2023 Eminent Domain Report is detailed for approval and the new Internal Revenue Service (IRS) mileage of $0.655/mile.
The Statutory Agenda has the Walker County Storm Shelter Lease Agreement for discussion and action. This matter was discussed at the last Commissioners Court session (Jan.3). An informal vote was taken at that time, to disallow alcohol to be served at the shelter, pending legal’s final opinion.
Resolution 2023-33, sponsored by Commission Danny Kuykendall, seeks to have “Additional Measures to Secure the Border.” Commissioner Bill Daugette plans to discuss the use of CBDG Mitigation (MIT)- Method of Distribution (MOD) grant funds for repairs to the Walker County Shelter.
Commissioner Brandon Decker will discuss membership with the Southeast Texas Resource Conservation and Development (STRCD). STRCD is a nonprofit organization focused on assisting rural communities in Texas. They work through a network of 13 individual Resource Conservation and Development Councils across Texas to implement environmental and community development projects in small towns and rural areas. They also provide leadership training, grant research, and direct financial assistance through various local, state and federal partnerships to improve quality of life for rural citizens and the environment we all depend on.
Commissioner Daugette is scheduled to be appointed to the Board of Emergency Food and Shelter Program, and Phillip Burnett has resigned as the Walker County Director on the Bluebonnet Groundwater Conservation District Board, and a new director will be appointed.
The Bluebonnet Groundwater Conservation District was created in 2001 by adoption of H.B. 3655 by the 77th Texas Legislature. The District was created in Austin, Grimes, Walker, Waller and Washington counties subject to a confirmation of the District by the electorate in each county.
The District was created to provide a locally controlled groundwater district in order to protect and recharge groundwater, to prevent pollution or waste of groundwater, to control subsidence caused by withdrawal of water from the groundwater reservoirs in the area, and to regulate the transport of water out of the boundaries of the district.
Girl Scout Troops #103016 and #103112 have each submitted Facility Use Requests to sell cookies on the courthouse lawn on the weekends, February through March 2023.
A workshop is scheduled following the session to discuss the policy for acceptance of roads, for county maintenance to be led by Andy Isbell, Planning and Development Department.
The Commissioner Court next scheduled session is 9 a.m., Monday, Jan. 30, Room 104 at the Walker County Courthouse.
