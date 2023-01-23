The Commissioners Court will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in Special Session at the Walker County Courthouse. The agenda has four items that are sponsored by Commissioner Bill Daugette.
A decision will be made on the Community Development Block Grant Mitigation (CDBG) (MIT)-Method of Distribution (MOD) funds use to repair the Storm Shelter.
The acquisition of a crack sealing machine will require a vote. The Commissioners Court have begun a project to upgrade the exterior of the courthouse. Part of the design will be reviewed by the commissioners.
Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has set aside funding for alternative transportation projects. The commissioners will decide if the county will submit an application for the funds.
The Director of Public Transportation Division-Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Eric L. Gleason, press release on Nov.29, 2022, announced a statewide call for Projects for Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TA) Program funding. The TA program provides funding to plan and construct a variety of alternative transportation projects that improve safety and mobility for non-motorized travelers and mitigate congestion by providing safe alternatives to motor vehicle transport.
In an effort to curb rising pedestrian and bicyclist fatality numbers, as well as foster less carbon-intensive forms of mobility.
The Texas Department of Transportation is making roughly $250 million available for the 2023 Transportation Alternatives Call for Projects.
The Center for Environmental Excellence reports the number of pedestrians and cyclists killed on Texas roads has been rising over the past several years with pedestrian fatalities increasing by 15 percent and cyclist fatalities by 14 percent in 2021.
TxDOT hopes this program’s funding will help communities plan and build walking and biking infrastructure that could help reduce those incidents.
Following the statutory agenda, a workshop is scheduled by Planning and Development for discussion on the policy for acceptance of road for county maintenance.
The next scheduled Commissioner Court meeting is 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, in Room 104 of the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave., Huntsville.
