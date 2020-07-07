Across the country, calls are mounting from some activists and elected officials to defund, downsize or abolish police departments.
This movement took form in cities such as Minneapolis, which have pledged to create a new system of public safety in a city where law enforcement has long been accused of racism. However, on Monday, county officials nixed any idea of that happening with the local sheriff’s department.
“It doesn’t make sense to be cutting our police departments. Our sheriff department does an excellent job and they work to keep us safe,” Commissioner Ronnie White (Pct. 2) said. “I don’t see any peaceful protests going across the United States right now, and that’s what has got to stop. As far as I’m concerned, if it comes up I will not defund our law enforcement in any way.”
Other commissioners agreed.
“One thing that has bothered me about the protest, is the signs that say ‘End police brutality.’” Commissioner Bill Daugette (Pct. 3) said. “I know a lot of our law enforcement leaders and if anything was out of line within their departments, they would want to know about it. I think our folks are as good as it gets.”
