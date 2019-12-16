County commissioners gave final approval Monday towards the creation of an emergency services district designed to ensure that citizens of northern Walker county receive adequate fire and EMS services.
The county has already established two ESD’s surrounding the cities of Riverside and New Waverly, with the new ESD 3 looking to serve residents in the Crabbs Prairie and Pine Prairie area.
The Crabbs Prairie Volunteer Fire Department, led by its captain, Justin Baack, has pushed for the order that would allow the department to receive funds derived from an additional property tax.
Voters approved the new ESD in November with a 62.4% approval.
Commissioners also appointed Billy Don Avritt, Mike Bilberry, Rob McCaffety, Huey Campbell and Floyd Garner to the ESD’s new board.
“I’m really enthused about these guys being on there, they are all self-made businessmen,” Commissioner Danny Kuykendall said.
