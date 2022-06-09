After some discussion, the Walker County Commissioners Court accepted of the first draft for the county's new salary study for its employees. Precinct 2 Commissioner Ronnie White pointed out that existing employees should not see a reduction in their salaries while new employees should be offered updated salaries according to the report once admitted. The court agreed the plan was competitive, though the study would be reviewed. The salary study was not final and commissioners requested an evaluation of individual employee salaries and market rates.
“At some point you make what the job is worth. If you're there for 20 years doing that job, are you more efficient than the guy that's been doing it for five to seven years? I don't know. That's what gets us in trouble if we start wading off into that,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Bill Daugette.
“I would not be in favor of rolling back to market. I'd say you have to leave them where they're at. We can't take away what we have already given. That wouldn't be right. In my opinion that would be wrong,” said White.
A suggested pay increase for an administrative clerk was not passed.
Planning and Development approved inter-local utility agreements and a new Mass Gathering permit for large events within county boundaries.
A landowner requested recognition of a previously public road that would provide access to a landlocked property, though the request was not approved.
The court received a request for funding for two new ambulances during its budget workshop from Walker County EMS and a request for a replacement work truck from the Office of Emergency Management. Budget considerations were not decided in the workshop session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.