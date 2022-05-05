Walker County Commissioners discussed a Community Development Block Grant through the General Land Office regarding Pct. 3 and Pct. 4 road material bids for Hurricane Harvey relief funds, during a May 2 special meeting.
Commissioners were apprised that the rebidding advertising process for the project was only for 14 days. The timeframe is in accordance with procurement procedures for the City of Huntsville but doesn’t meet the standard 15-day advertising period for GLO projects.
Commissioners directed John Groberg, Regional Manager with Grantworks, to apprise the GLO of the oversite via a letter and to wait for further guidance.
Commissioners also named First National Bank of Huntsville to serve as Walker County’s primary depository. Commissioners also named the New Waverly branch location of First Financial Bank as a sub depository for County funds.
The First National Bank of Huntsville continues to meet all security and insurance requirements as Walker County’s primary depository. The New Waverly branch allows money to be safely kept without having to transport it to Huntsville as often.
Commissioners approved a funding agreement with the Walker County Senior Center.
A motion was approved authorizing further documentation noting Goodwin-Lasiter-Strong as the professional services provider for the expansion of the Office of Emergency Management Building.
Commissioners also approved a funding agreement with the City of Huntsville and the Downtown Business Alliance. The three entities will equally split the cost of Christmas lights which will be placed around the Walker County Courthouse, with each paying approximately $15,000 each.
Commissioners also approved a $1,500 funding agreement with the Care Center of Huntsville for 2021-2022 Fiscal Year. Funding requests would be decided during the annual budget processes.
The meeting was adjourned, Commissioners returned without taking action.
The Walker Commissioners Court meets regularly at 9 a.m. every other Monday in the Commissioners Courtroom located in Room 104 of the Walker County Courthouse. 1100 University Ave. in Huntsville.
