Walker County Commissioners Court took no action at the Monday meeting after discussing the bat colony exclusion plans for an estimated 750,000 bats that have found a warehouse connected to the Huntsville prison hospitable.
State agencies had asked Walker County’s Office of Emergency Management to set up a call center allowing people with issues regarding the bats to call and ask questions or report problems. After consulting with Walker County OEM Coordinator, Butch Davis, who voiced concerns about needing to hire extra people to man the call center in shifts, and that the state agencies expectations would unduly stress Walker County. The Court agreed that the state should take the lead on solving the issue.
In other business, the Court passed on an agenda item pertaining to the jail’s electronic security upgrade. Commissioners Court asked that more information be provided at future meeting before they make a decision.
Also discussed, changing Walker County’s collections agency from Merchants and Professionals Collections Bureau to Credit Service Company Inc.
The item is expected to be acted upon at a future meeting. MPB provided notice that they would be going out of business within the next 30 days.
Other items approved during Tuesday’s Commissioner’s Court included an agreement between Verizon and the Walker County Elections Department.
A routine report from the Criminal District Attorney’s Office was approved.
Commissioners Court approved an amendment to the Tyler Jury Software agreement.
Commissioners Court also authorized the County Judge to apply for the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund, which is a general revenue enhancement program that provides additional assistance to eligible revenue sharing counties and eligible Tribal governments.
According to a National Association of Counties website, Walker County was allocated $176,220.54 from this general revenue enhancement program during Fiscal Year 2022 and may receive the same amount this fiscal year.
Commissioners Court accepted DK Haney Roofing proposal for repairs to the roof of the Senior Center, at an estimated cost of $66,557.
Commissioners Court moved to reappoint Keith Fitzpatrick to the Walker County Emergency Services District 2 Board of Directors. Fitzpatrick is appointed to a two-year term which will begin on Jan. 1, 2023.
The Walker Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. every other Monday in the Commissioners Courtroom located in Room 104 of the Walker County Courthouse. 1100 University Ave. in Huntsville.
